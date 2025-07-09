West Bengal Strikes a Balance: Navigating the General Strike

The West Bengal government has implemented measures to maintain normalcy during a nationwide general strike initiated by 10 central trade unions, which is supported by the Left parties. Despite attempts to disrupt transportation systems, including blocking train routes at Diamond Harbour and Shyamnagar, efforts were made to ensure the state remained functional.

In response to the action which commenced at 6 am, police and administrative authorities enacted comprehensive security protocols. This included the deployment of police at key locations and an increase in available public transport to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of individuals throughout the region.

The strike, as stated by West Bengal CITU president Anadi Sahu, raised concerns over issues such as liberalisation, rise in essential good prices, unemployment, and privatization of public sector units. The Trinamool Congress expressed opposition to the bandh, emphasizing the economic impact from lost working days.