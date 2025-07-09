Left Menu

West Bengal Strikes a Balance: Navigating the General Strike

The West Bengal government ensured normalcy amidst a countrywide strike called by 10 trade unions, with support from Left parties. The strike, against new labor codes and privatisation, disrupted rail and road transport in parts of the state. The Trinamool Congress mandated government office attendance to minimize disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-07-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 09:29 IST
West Bengal Strikes a Balance: Navigating the General Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has implemented measures to maintain normalcy during a nationwide general strike initiated by 10 central trade unions, which is supported by the Left parties. Despite attempts to disrupt transportation systems, including blocking train routes at Diamond Harbour and Shyamnagar, efforts were made to ensure the state remained functional.

In response to the action which commenced at 6 am, police and administrative authorities enacted comprehensive security protocols. This included the deployment of police at key locations and an increase in available public transport to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of individuals throughout the region.

The strike, as stated by West Bengal CITU president Anadi Sahu, raised concerns over issues such as liberalisation, rise in essential good prices, unemployment, and privatization of public sector units. The Trinamool Congress expressed opposition to the bandh, emphasizing the economic impact from lost working days.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rewired for future: How AI is reshaping hybrid electric vehicle performance

How agritourism is emerging as public health strategy in sustainable development

Environmental technologies can reduce emissions, but innovation is slowing

Advanced digital skills now critical for employment across industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025