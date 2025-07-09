Kerala at Standstill: Impact of Nationwide General Strike
A 24-hour strike in Kerala, called by trade unions opposing new labor policies, has halted daily activities. The strike, backed by multiple unions and the CPI(M), leaves roads empty and services shut. Essential services like healthcare continue to operate to avoid public inconvenience.
09-07-2025
A 24-hour nationwide general strike, initiated by trade unions to oppose new central government labor policies, brought Kerala to a halt on Wednesday.
Commencing at midnight on Tuesday, the strike gained robust support from trade unions and CPI(M)-aligned organizations across the CPI(M)-governed state.
The strike was organized by the Joint Platform of Trade Unions, associating 10 central trade unions with independent sectoral federations. Widespread participation was observed across sectors, except for essential services like healthcare which continued to function.
