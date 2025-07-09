Controversy Surrounds Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad After Canteen Altercation

Shiv Sena legislator Sanjay Gaikwad has come under fire after a video showing him slapping an employee at a legislative hostel canteen went viral. The incident occurred after Gaikwad complained about being served stale food at the Mumbai facility on Tuesday night, an issue he promises to raise in the state legislature.

The video, which has garnered significant attention on social media, depicts Gaikwad berating a canteen staff member, refusing to settle the bill, and physically assaulting the employee. Opposition figures, such as Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT), have publicly condemned Gaikwad's actions and have emphasized the need for accountability.

Gaikwad, who has been involved in previous controversies including offering cash bounties for inflammatory acts and making objectionable remarks, has been charged by the police following the altercation. His actions have sparked renewed debate over political conduct and accountability in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)