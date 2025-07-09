Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Illegal Immigration 'Donkey Route'
The Enforcement Directorate conducts raids in Punjab and Haryana in connection with a money laundering investigation into a case involving illegal Indian immigrants deported by the US. The probe, linked to 17 FIRs filed against travel agents, reveals a network exploiting individuals seeking illegal immigration through risky routes.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate launched a series of raids across Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, targeting individuals linked to a money laundering operation involving illegal immigration. This action is part of an investigation into the infamous 'donkey route' used to transport Indian immigrants deported by the United States.
The raids were conducted at various locations in at least 11 cities, including Amritsar, Sangrur, Patiala, and Moga in Punjab, as well as Ambala, Kurukshetra, and Karnal in Haryana. The operation is governed by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is linked to 17 FIRs filed by local police against travel agents and middlemen accused of deceiving individuals aspiring to migrate illegally to the US.
Several Indian nationals deported from the US in February provided statements to authorities, identifying key suspects. These suspects allegedly charged exorbitant fees, promising legal immigration routes, but resorted to sending clients through perilous illegal pathways controlled by 'donkers' and criminal syndicates, ultimately extorting additional funds from desperate families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cabinet Expansion in Punjab: Sanjeev Arora to Join as Minister
Student Uprising: Haryana University Protest Escalates
Protest Sparks Calls for Vice Chancellor's Removal at Haryana Agricultural University
Monsoon Season Brings Relief to Chandigarh and Haryana
Tragic Tale: Farmer's Final Plea Sparks Outrage in Haryana