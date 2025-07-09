Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Illegal Immigration 'Donkey Route'

The Enforcement Directorate launched a series of raids across Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, targeting individuals linked to a money laundering operation involving illegal immigration. This action is part of an investigation into the infamous 'donkey route' used to transport Indian immigrants deported by the United States.

The raids were conducted at various locations in at least 11 cities, including Amritsar, Sangrur, Patiala, and Moga in Punjab, as well as Ambala, Kurukshetra, and Karnal in Haryana. The operation is governed by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is linked to 17 FIRs filed by local police against travel agents and middlemen accused of deceiving individuals aspiring to migrate illegally to the US.

Several Indian nationals deported from the US in February provided statements to authorities, identifying key suspects. These suspects allegedly charged exorbitant fees, promising legal immigration routes, but resorted to sending clients through perilous illegal pathways controlled by 'donkers' and criminal syndicates, ultimately extorting additional funds from desperate families.

(With inputs from agencies.)