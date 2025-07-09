Former President Yoon's Legal Saga Unfolds in South Korean Court

In a high-profile legal showdown, South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in a Seoul court on Wednesday. The court is considering a special prosecutor's request to detain Yoon amidst an investigation into his attempted declaration of martial law.

The Seoul Central District Court is hearing arguments from both the special counsel team and Yoon's defense, who are embroiled in a heated debate over allegations including abuse of power and obstruction of justice. Yoon's supporters gathered outside the court, while a heavy security presence maintained order.

The former president, who was impeached by parliament and ousted by the Constitutional Court, faces a criminal trial with charges tantamount to insurrection. As proceedings continue, the special prosecution seeks to accelerate its probe into further allegations against Yoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)