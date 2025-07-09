Left Menu

Former President Yoon's Legal Saga Unfolds in South Korean Court

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in a Seoul court, facing charges related to his attempted martial law declaration. The court deliberates on a special prosecutor's request for detention, citing flight risk and potential witness tampering. Supporters rally, and a security cordon surrounds the courthouse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:03 IST
In a high-profile legal showdown, South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared in a Seoul court on Wednesday. The court is considering a special prosecutor's request to detain Yoon amidst an investigation into his attempted declaration of martial law.

The Seoul Central District Court is hearing arguments from both the special counsel team and Yoon's defense, who are embroiled in a heated debate over allegations including abuse of power and obstruction of justice. Yoon's supporters gathered outside the court, while a heavy security presence maintained order.

The former president, who was impeached by parliament and ousted by the Constitutional Court, faces a criminal trial with charges tantamount to insurrection. As proceedings continue, the special prosecution seeks to accelerate its probe into further allegations against Yoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

