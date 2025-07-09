WPP CEO Urges Caution Amid Decline in Ad Opportunities

WPP, the prominent British advertising firm, announced a downgrade in its profit projections on Wednesday, citing a cautious outlook towards opportunities in the market. CEO Mark Read highlighted a noticeable decline in the size and frequency of opportunities available to the company.

In a call with analysts, Read emphasized that clients are exhibiting a level of caution that is affecting the volume of business propositions. The advertising giant is observing a reduction in both the number and the scale of new opportunities.

This cautious sentiment from clients has forced WPP to adjust its profit expectations, as the company navigates through a more constrained landscape in the advertising sphere.