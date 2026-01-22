Syngene International's Q3 Profit Dips Amid Strategic Shifts

Syngene International reported a significant 44% drop in its profit after tax for the third quarter ending in December 2025, bringing the figure down to Rs 73 crore. This decrease contrasts with Rs 131 crore posted during the same period last fiscal year.

Revenues from operations declined to Rs 917 crore from Rs 944 crore the previous year, the company announced. The performance was largely impacted by issues related to a single product from a major large-molecule biologics client, according to Syngene's MD and CEO, Peter Bains.

Despite these challenges, the quarter's highlight was the extension of its collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb through 2035. Following the earnings report, the company's shares closed 1.45% lower at Rs 592.15 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)