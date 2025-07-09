Judicial Custody Extended for 26/11 Terror Suspect Tahawwur Rana

In a recent development, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, until August 13. Special Judge Chander Jit Singh made this decision during a video conference session.

Rana, a known associate of the main 26/11 plotter, David Coleman Headley, was extradited from the United States after the US Supreme Court rejected his appeal against the extradition.

The 26/11 attacks involved ten Pakistani terrorists who executed a meticulous assault on key locations in Mumbai, resulting in 166 deaths over an almost 60-hour period.

