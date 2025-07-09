Power Play: Engineer Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company's deputy executive engineer has been apprehended on allegations of bribery. The engineer, working in the Pen circle office, allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from a man seeking a license to move high-voltage cables through Khalapur, Raigad.

The complainant, who managed the licensing on behalf of a company registered in his wife's name, contacted the Anti-Corruption Bureau after the demand was made. In response, the Bureau set up a sting operation.

The engineer was caught accepting the bribe at his office, resulting in his arrest under the Prevention of Corruption Act. A case has been registered against him, further intensifying the crackdown on corruption within state bodies.