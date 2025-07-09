Left Menu

Power Play: Engineer Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

A deputy executive engineer at Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe to expedite a license for relocating cables in Raigad. The Anti-Corruption Bureau caught the engineer red-handed, leading to a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company's deputy executive engineer has been apprehended on allegations of bribery. The engineer, working in the Pen circle office, allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from a man seeking a license to move high-voltage cables through Khalapur, Raigad.

The complainant, who managed the licensing on behalf of a company registered in his wife's name, contacted the Anti-Corruption Bureau after the demand was made. In response, the Bureau set up a sting operation.

The engineer was caught accepting the bribe at his office, resulting in his arrest under the Prevention of Corruption Act. A case has been registered against him, further intensifying the crackdown on corruption within state bodies.

