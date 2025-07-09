Red Sea Rescue: Dramatic Eternity C Ship Sinking
A daring rescue mission is under way for the Eternity C cargo ship crew after it sank in the Red Sea due to an attack, killing at least four. While the search continues for the remaining crew, concerns arise about potential kidnappings by Yemen-based Houthi militants.
A rescue operation is ongoing as officials work to save the crew of the Eternity C, a cargo ship that sank in the Red Sea following a deadly attack. The assault, attributed to Yemen-based Houthi militants, has already resulted in four crew members' deaths.
Rescuers have pulled four crew and one armed guard from the sea, though contact with the rest of the 22-member crew remains elusive. Officials are committed to searching for survivors until daylight diminishes.
Despite a subsequent attack forcing crew members into the water, the Iran-aligned group hasn't claimed responsibility. Fears persist about potential kidnappings, with diplomatic discussions currently taking place with Saudi Arabia to address the escalating situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indigenously Built ‘Adamya’ Boosts Indian Maritime Security
Indian Coast Guard Inducts ‘Adamya’: A New Era in Indigenous Maritime Security
Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Security with Innovative Patrol Vessel 'Adamya'
INS Teg Docks in Seychelles to Boost Maritime Security and Bilateral Ties
Quad Nations Launch First-Ever 'Quad-at-Sea' to Strengthen Indo-Pacific Maritime Security