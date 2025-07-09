Red Sea Rescue: Dramatic Eternity C Ship Sinking

A rescue operation is ongoing as officials work to save the crew of the Eternity C, a cargo ship that sank in the Red Sea following a deadly attack. The assault, attributed to Yemen-based Houthi militants, has already resulted in four crew members' deaths.

Rescuers have pulled four crew and one armed guard from the sea, though contact with the rest of the 22-member crew remains elusive. Officials are committed to searching for survivors until daylight diminishes.

Despite a subsequent attack forcing crew members into the water, the Iran-aligned group hasn't claimed responsibility. Fears persist about potential kidnappings, with diplomatic discussions currently taking place with Saudi Arabia to address the escalating situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)