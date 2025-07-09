DGCA Unveils New FTO Ranking System to Enhance Pilot Training Quality

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced a new ranking system aimed at enhancing the quality and safety of pilot training across the nation.

Initiated in the wake of various incidents involving Flying Training Organisations (FTOs), this system is set to commence on October 1, 2025, and aims to provide a transparent evaluation of FTOs based on standardized criteria.

The initiative will aid aspiring pilots and their families in selecting credible institutions, emphasizing quality and safety. FTOs scoring below 50% will receive notices for performance improvement, reflecting the DGCA's dedication to elevating training standards.

