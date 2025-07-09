Left Menu

DGCA Unveils New FTO Ranking System to Enhance Pilot Training Quality

The DGCA has introduced a ranking system for flying training organizations (FTOs) to improve pilot training quality and safety in India. Starting October 2025, rankings will help aspiring pilots discern credible FTOs. This initiative is part of DGCA's commitment to fostering a transparent training ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:46 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced a new ranking system aimed at enhancing the quality and safety of pilot training across the nation.

Initiated in the wake of various incidents involving Flying Training Organisations (FTOs), this system is set to commence on October 1, 2025, and aims to provide a transparent evaluation of FTOs based on standardized criteria.

The initiative will aid aspiring pilots and their families in selecting credible institutions, emphasizing quality and safety. FTOs scoring below 50% will receive notices for performance improvement, reflecting the DGCA's dedication to elevating training standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

