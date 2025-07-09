Left Menu

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Revise Minimum Wage Rates

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have announced revised minimum wage rates, effective July 1, 2025, for different work categories. The new rates, set under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, aim to ensure the financial stability of workers. Employers are required to comply with these updated rates.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands have revisited and revised the minimum wage rates across various work categories, effective from July 1, 2025, as announced by the Lieutenant Governor and Vice Chairman of the Islands Development Agency (IDA), Admiral D K Joshi (Retd).

The updates specify that unskilled workers will earn Rs 647 per day, while those in the semi-skilled or unskilled supervisory category will receive Rs 728 per day. Skilled or clerical workers will be paid Rs 851 daily, and highly-skilled personnel will get Rs 934. These changes are applied to all employment schedules and government sectors under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948.

Employers are urged to adapt to the revised rates, with potential punitive measures under the act for non-compliance. The decision underscores a commitment to enhancing workers' financial security, a continual effort highlighted by a similar wage revision implemented the previous year.

