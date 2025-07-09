Left Menu

German Government Opposes UniCredit's Takeover Bid for Commerzbank

The German government has voiced its opposition to UniCredit's potential takeover of Commerzbank. A finance ministry spokesperson reiterated the government's support for Commerzbank's independence, emphasizing this stance at a recent news conference.

The German government has firmly opposed a potential takeover of Commerzbank by UniCredit. This comes after the Italian bank increased its stake in the German institution.

A finance ministry spokesperson emphasized at a regular news conference that the government stands behind Commerzbank's plan to remain independent.

The spokesperson reiterated that this position has been communicated clearly to UniCredit by federal authorities, indicating Germany's commitment to safeguarding the autonomy of its financial institutions.

