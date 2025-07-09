Trump's Legal Landscape: The Battle Over Nationwide Injunctions

President Donald Trump has hailed the U.S. Supreme Court's June 27 decision as a 'monumental victory' due to its restriction on the use of nationwide injunctions that have previously blocked his policies. Despite what appears to be a legal win, the ruling leaves room for exceptions.

The Supreme Court's decision limits federal judges from imposing universal injunctions that halt government policies nationwide. Trump's administration plans to challenge these injunctions swiftly. However, the 6-3 conservative court majority has allowed broader rulings in specific cases, affecting the president's agenda.

Subsequent decisions by lower courts have already thwarted Trump's asylum ban and other policies. As the case in New Hampshire emerges, the legal pivot focuses on class action exceptions and the broader impact of the ruling on Trump's policies, including birthright citizenship.