Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Bihar Political Storm
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls has ignited a political controversy, with the opposition INDIA bloc alleging the exercise favors the ruling NDA. The Election Commission aims for a comprehensive voter list update, but concerns over exclusion have led to Supreme Court petitions challenging the revision's timing and process.
- Country:
- India
The voter list exercise known as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has sparked a heated political debate in Bihar, amidst accusations from the INDIA opposition bloc. They claim that the revision was strategically planned to benefit the ruling NDA, a move fiercely denied by the Election Commission.
In a significant legal development, the SIR issue has climbed to the Supreme Court's docket, slated for hearing on July 10. The Election Commission's recently initiated door-to-door verification encompasses approximately eight crore voters in Bihar, prompting fierce debate and legal challenges.
Key opposition figures, including Tejashwi Yadav, along with Congress's Rahul Gandhi, have criticized the process's timing, close to the state's assembly elections. Allegations focus on targeted voter deletions and burdensome documentation requirements, raising fears of disenfranchisement among certain voter groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Electoral Roll
- SIR
- India Bloc
- NDA
- EC
- Supreme Court
- Voter List
- Controversy
- Politics
ALSO READ
Supreme Court's Landmark Decisions on Trump's Executive Orders
Currency Markets React to Middle East Ceasefire & Fed Speculations
Supreme Court Greenlights New Immigration Approach Amid Controversy
U.S. Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Mass Deportation Strategy
Oman Introduces Personal Income Tax: A Bold Step Towards Economic Diversification