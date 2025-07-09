Philadelphia Reaches Agreement to End Workers' Strike
Philadelphia has reached a tentative agreement with District Council 33, ending a strike by nearly 10,000 city workers that lasted over a week. The agreement includes a 14% pay increase for the union members over four years. Various city services were affected during the strike.
- Country:
- United States
Philadelphia officials have announced a tentative agreement with District Council 33, effectively ending a strike involving nearly 10,000 city workers. The walkout, which began July 1, led to disruptions in essential services, including residential trash pickup and library operations.
Mayor Cherelle Parker communicated the breakthrough via social media, confirming that an agreement had been reached on a new three-year contract. This contract, alongside a prior one-year extension, will result in a 14% pay raise for the union members over the mayor's four years in office.
Designated sites had been set up for trash drop-off, but some locations became overwhelmed. The workers, representing a diverse group of city employees like trash collectors and 911 dispatchers, had demanded better pay and benefits. The resolution marks the end of significant service disruptions across Philadelphia.
