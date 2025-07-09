The Russian Foreign Ministry has asserted that Ukraine has been recurrently using anti-personnel mines, resulting in civilian casualties. This statement comes amid Ukraine's recent withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention, a treaty banning the use of such mines.

Ukraine announced its exit as a response to Russian military actions in their ongoing war, although Russia is not part of the treaty and stands accused by Ukraine of extensive landmine usage. Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, stated that Ukraine's move aligns with Western efforts to challenge the global arms control framework.

According to Zakharova, under the Ottawa Treaty, withdrawal during a conflict shouldn't take effect until the conflict ends. She further noted that Ukraine hadn't fulfilled its convention obligations even before its current decision. In a related development, Lithuania and Finland are considering domestic mine production, citing security concerns over Russia.

