Left Menu

Controversial $30M Gaza Aid Approval Raises Eyebrows

A top U.S. State Department official, Jeremy Lewin, waived multiple safeguards to expedite a $30 million fund for a Gaza aid group, despite failing to meet technical and budgetary standards. This decision, tied to the Trump administration's priorities, sparked controversy owing to overlooked objections from USAID experts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 21:02 IST
Controversial $30M Gaza Aid Approval Raises Eyebrows

A senior U.S. State Department official, Jeremy Lewin, is under scrutiny for waiving key counterterrorism and anti-fraud measures to fast-track $30 million in funding for a Gaza aid group with ties to Trump's administration and Israel, Reuters reports.

Despite internal reservations about the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's (GHF) meeting of technical and budgeting standards, Lewin approved the fund allocation within five days of its request. His decision, influenced by the Trump administration's agenda, overrode 58 objections from USAID experts, stressing the need for urgent humanitarian aid.

This controversial move, first reported by CNN, risks heightened scrutiny of GHF – a relatively new organization working in volatile areas. USAID experts raised concerns over GHF's lack of compliance with certain legal and operational standards, echoing broader debates on aid policy and administrative oversight.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025