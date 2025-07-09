UK-France Summit: New Solutions for Migrant Crisis

In a pivotal meeting on Wednesday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed new strategies to address the ongoing challenge of illegal migration. The leaders emphasized the necessity of joint effort to halt dangerous small boat crossings across the English Channel.

This meeting, coinciding with Macron's first state visit to the UK post-Brexit, highlighted the importance of developing fresh deterrents to disrupt the operations of human trafficking gangs. Both parties are focused on implementing practical solutions that can significantly curb migrant inflows into Britain.

In addition to migration talks, Starmer and Macron broached the topics of military cooperation to support Ukraine and enhanced bilateral trade relations. These discussions aim to solidify a united front on key issues affecting both nations.