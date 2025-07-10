Hamas Agrees to Gradual Hostage Release Amid Ceasefire Talks

Amid challenging ceasefire discussions, Hamas has declared that it is set to release 10 hostages. The difficult negotiations with Israel are progressing amid several challenges.

The talks are grappling with issues such as ensuring a steady flow of aid, the withdrawal of Israeli military forces from the Gaza Strip, and establishing concrete guarantees for a sustainable ceasefire.

Hamas has criticized Israel's 'intransigence' as a significant hurdle in reaching an agreement, as both sides continue to push for a resolution in the ongoing conflict.