Left Menu

Hamas Agrees to Gradual Hostage Release Amid Ceasefire Talks

Hamas announced its decision to release 10 hostages amid difficult ceasefire negotiations with Israel. Both parties face challenges over aid flow, Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza, and securing a lasting ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 10-07-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 00:14 IST
Hamas Agrees to Gradual Hostage Release Amid Ceasefire Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Amid challenging ceasefire discussions, Hamas has declared that it is set to release 10 hostages. The difficult negotiations with Israel are progressing amid several challenges.

The talks are grappling with issues such as ensuring a steady flow of aid, the withdrawal of Israeli military forces from the Gaza Strip, and establishing concrete guarantees for a sustainable ceasefire.

Hamas has criticized Israel's 'intransigence' as a significant hurdle in reaching an agreement, as both sides continue to push for a resolution in the ongoing conflict.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025