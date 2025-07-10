Chinese National Arrested in Italy Over U.S. Industrial Espionage Charges

Italian authorities have detained a 33-year-old man from China, Xu Zewei, following allegations of industrial espionage related to crucial COVID-19 vaccine projects, according to legal and judicial sources.

The arrest occurred last week at Milan's Malpensa airport, based on a U.S. warrant. The U.S. claims Xu was part of a hacking group targeting U.S. universities and scientists working on COVID-19 research in 2020, with a focus on a Texas university.

He is charged with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and unauthorized computer access, facing an extradition hearing in Milan. His lawyer, Enrico Giarda, has withheld comments.

