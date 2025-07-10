Left Menu

Chinese National Arrested in Italy Over U.S. Industrial Espionage Charges

Xu Zewei, a 33-year-old Chinese national, was arrested by Italian authorities on a U.S. warrant for alleged industrial espionage related to COVID-19 vaccine development. The FBI accuses him of hacking U.S. universities and immunologists. He faces an extradition hearing in Milan. Charges include wire fraud and unauthorized computer access.

Italian authorities have detained a 33-year-old man from China, Xu Zewei, following allegations of industrial espionage related to crucial COVID-19 vaccine projects, according to legal and judicial sources.

The arrest occurred last week at Milan's Malpensa airport, based on a U.S. warrant. The U.S. claims Xu was part of a hacking group targeting U.S. universities and scientists working on COVID-19 research in 2020, with a focus on a Texas university.

He is charged with wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and unauthorized computer access, facing an extradition hearing in Milan. His lawyer, Enrico Giarda, has withheld comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

