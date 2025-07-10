Left Menu

Red Sea Rescue: Crew Survival Amid Houthi Attacks

In a dramatic turn, rescuers saved six crew members from the Red Sea after a Houthi attack sank the vessel 'Eternity C'. While four casualties were reported, 15 crew members remain unaccounted for. These attacks underscore ongoing tensions and the critical need for enhanced maritime security in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 02:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Six crew members were pulled alive from the Red Sea following a militant attack by Houthi forces, which resulted in the sinking of a second ship this week. The fate of 15 others remains uncertain after the Iran-aligned group claimed seizure of some seafarers.

Houthi militants took responsibility for the deadly assault on the 'Eternity C', where four people were reportedly killed out of 25 aboard. The U.S. Mission in Yemen condemned the alleged abductions, demanding the immediate return of surviving crew members.

The incident accompanies attacks on another vessel, the 'Magic Seas', part of a series seen as solidarity actions with Palestinians. Maritime industry leaders have called for bolstered security in crucial sea lanes to prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

