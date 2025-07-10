Red Sea Rescue: Crew Survival Amid Houthi Attacks

Six crew members were pulled alive from the Red Sea following a militant attack by Houthi forces, which resulted in the sinking of a second ship this week. The fate of 15 others remains uncertain after the Iran-aligned group claimed seizure of some seafarers.

Houthi militants took responsibility for the deadly assault on the 'Eternity C', where four people were reportedly killed out of 25 aboard. The U.S. Mission in Yemen condemned the alleged abductions, demanding the immediate return of surviving crew members.

The incident accompanies attacks on another vessel, the 'Magic Seas', part of a series seen as solidarity actions with Palestinians. Maritime industry leaders have called for bolstered security in crucial sea lanes to prevent further tragedies.

