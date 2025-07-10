Left Menu

Deadly Quadcopter Strikes Shake Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Militants launched two quadcopter attacks in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing a woman and injuring three children. The attacks underscore ongoing violence in the Bannu district. Another attack targeted the Maryan police station, while a broader operation has been initiated to apprehend the terrorists.

Updated: 10-07-2025 13:25 IST
  Pakistan

In a chilling escalation of violence, militants used quadcopters to launch attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, resulting in the tragic death of a woman and injuries to three children in the Bannu district. These incidents, reported by DPO Saleem Abbas Kulachi, highlight the growing danger from such sophisticated methods of assault.

The violence was not isolated to one incident. A separate attack targeted the Maryan police station with quadcopters, damaging solar panels but leaving personnel unharmed. DPO Kulachi noted that this marks the third attack on the station, emphasizing an alarming pattern of militant aggression in the area.

To combat the increased threat, local authorities have launched a search operation aimed at capturing the perpetrators. This strike comes amid a series of attacks in Bannu, including a deadly assault on a jirga and a severe incident in March that led to significant casualties and damage.

