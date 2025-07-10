Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Red Sea: Houthi Attacks on International Shipping

Amidst rising Red Sea tensions, Yemen's Houthi rebels sank a Liberian-flagged ship, Eternity C, killing three crew members and allegedly kidnapping others. The U.S. accused the group of targeting vessels linked to Israeli business interests. The incidents follow a recent attack involving the bulk carrier Magic Seas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-07-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 13:35 IST
Tensions Escalate in Red Sea: Houthi Attacks on International Shipping
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a grave development in Red Sea geopolitics, Yemen's Houthi rebels have reportedly sunk the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned vessel, Eternity C, leading to the deaths of three crew members. U.S. officials suspect the rebels may have kidnapped surviving crew members, raising alarms over international navigation security.

The Houthis, who released footage of the attack showcasing the use of gunfire and explosive drones, appear to have targeted the vessel due to its business ties with Israel. This incident marks a significant escalation following the earlier sinking of the bulk carrier Magic Seas, reflecting increasing maritime hostilities amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

As rescuers search for over a dozen missing crew members, concerns grow about the possible kidnapping. Meanwhile, the Philippine government is actively reaching out to families of the affected crew, most of whom are Filipino. The incident underscores the precarious situation for international maritime operations in the region.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025