Tensions Escalate in Red Sea: Houthi Attacks on International Shipping

In a grave development in Red Sea geopolitics, Yemen's Houthi rebels have reportedly sunk the Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned vessel, Eternity C, leading to the deaths of three crew members. U.S. officials suspect the rebels may have kidnapped surviving crew members, raising alarms over international navigation security.

The Houthis, who released footage of the attack showcasing the use of gunfire and explosive drones, appear to have targeted the vessel due to its business ties with Israel. This incident marks a significant escalation following the earlier sinking of the bulk carrier Magic Seas, reflecting increasing maritime hostilities amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

As rescuers search for over a dozen missing crew members, concerns grow about the possible kidnapping. Meanwhile, the Philippine government is actively reaching out to families of the affected crew, most of whom are Filipino. The incident underscores the precarious situation for international maritime operations in the region.