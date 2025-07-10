Mystery Death of Young Man Sparks Investigation on Etah-Kasganj Road

A 22-year-old man was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances near a hotel along the Etah-Kasganj road early Thursday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

The man, identified as Anshul, was found critically injured by the roadside around 3 am, and passersby quickly informed police who transported him to Etah Medical College. Tragically, he was pronounced dead on arrival at the facility, as confirmed by authorities.

Station House Officer, RK Singh, reported that Anshul hailed from Amapur town in Kasganj district. Although he left home claiming to go to Etah market, his presence on the Etah-Kasganj road is mysteriously unexplained. A preliminary investigation hints at a possible hit-and-run incident, but family members express skepticism concerning the circumstances of his death. Police continue to explore every angle as they pursue further leads in the case.

