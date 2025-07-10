Kremlin Awaits Ukraine's Signal Amid Peace Talk Speculations
The Kremlin expressed its continued desire for peaceful negotiations with Ukraine, dismissing concerns that talks have stalled. Moscow awaits Kyiv's readiness to begin a third round of discussions, which initially started in May in Istanbul.
- Country:
- Russia
Amid rising tensions, the Kremlin has downplayed concerns about the stagnation of peace talks with Ukraine. Despite the challenges, Russia remains committed to achieving its objectives through diplomatic channels.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's readiness to engage in dialogue and awaits Ukraine's signal to proceed. The initial rounds commenced in Istanbul in May, highlighting the ongoing nature of these discussions.
Moscow continues to press for a peaceful resolution, emphasizing the need for Kyiv to participate actively in the process. As the situation evolves, observers watch closely for any indications of progress in the stalled negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kremlin
- Russia
- Ukraine
- peace talks
- diplomatic
- Kyiv
- Moscow
- Istanbul
- negotiations
- political
ALSO READ
India Hails Ceasefire Between Iran and Israel Amidst Diplomatic Efforts
Trump's NATO Dynamics: A Game of Defense Dollars and Diplomatic Tensions
Trump's NATO Summit: Defense Spending Dilemmas and Diplomatic Divides
Ukraine's Diplomatic and Aid Outreach: Countering Russia's Influence in Africa
Diplomatic Triumph: Iran Set Back by U.S. Strikes, Says Rubio