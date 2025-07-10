Amid rising tensions, the Kremlin has downplayed concerns about the stagnation of peace talks with Ukraine. Despite the challenges, Russia remains committed to achieving its objectives through diplomatic channels.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized Russia's readiness to engage in dialogue and awaits Ukraine's signal to proceed. The initial rounds commenced in Istanbul in May, highlighting the ongoing nature of these discussions.

Moscow continues to press for a peaceful resolution, emphasizing the need for Kyiv to participate actively in the process. As the situation evolves, observers watch closely for any indications of progress in the stalled negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)