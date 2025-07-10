Left Menu

Tehsil Officer Arrested in Bribery Scandal

Ajay Pandurang Khobragade, a tehsil circle officer in Nagpur, Maharashtra, was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.05 lakh to update land records. The Anti-Corruption Bureau caught him in the act after the complainant reported the demand. Khobragade is facing charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A Maharashtra tehsil officer was apprehended for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs 1.05 lakh to facilitate land record updates, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official reported Thursday.

The accused, Ajay Pandurang Khobragade, 50, works in the Umred area of Nagpur district. The incident came to light when a land buyer in Rajurwadi village, lacking a farmer's certificate, reported the bribery attempt to the ACB.

Following the complaint verification, an ACB trap on Wednesday resulted in Khobragade being caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. A case has been filed at Wathoda police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Khobragade's residence is undergoing a search, the official added.

