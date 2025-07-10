Left Menu

South Korea and US Navigate Complex Tariff Talks

South Korea's trade minister, Yeo Han-koo, indicated a need for more time in ongoing tariff discussions with the United States. As the August deadline approaches, negotiations are accelerating. Additionally, the US showed interest in collaborating with South Korea in the chips and shipbuilding sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:54 IST
South Korea and US Navigate Complex Tariff Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's trade minister, Yeo Han-koo, announced on Thursday that additional time is necessary for the ongoing tariff discussions with the United States. The statement comes as the two nations intensify negotiations in anticipation of the newly-imposed August deadline.

Yeo revealed that while progress has been steady, the complexity of the issues at hand demands further deliberation. Both countries appear committed to finding mutually beneficial solutions.

Furthermore, the United States has expressed a keen interest in collaborating with South Korea in the fields of semiconductor chips and shipbuilding, signaling potential for broader economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025