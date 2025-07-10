South Korea and US Navigate Complex Tariff Talks
South Korea's trade minister, Yeo Han-koo, indicated a need for more time in ongoing tariff discussions with the United States. As the August deadline approaches, negotiations are accelerating. Additionally, the US showed interest in collaborating with South Korea in the chips and shipbuilding sectors.
South Korea's trade minister, Yeo Han-koo, announced on Thursday that additional time is necessary for the ongoing tariff discussions with the United States. The statement comes as the two nations intensify negotiations in anticipation of the newly-imposed August deadline.
Yeo revealed that while progress has been steady, the complexity of the issues at hand demands further deliberation. Both countries appear committed to finding mutually beneficial solutions.
Furthermore, the United States has expressed a keen interest in collaborating with South Korea in the fields of semiconductor chips and shipbuilding, signaling potential for broader economic cooperation.
