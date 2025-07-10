Malaysia and U.S. Discuss Trade Tariffs Amid Growing ASEAN Ties
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim revealed discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on trade tariffs. Anwar highlighted the U.S.'s interest in enhancing cooperation with ASEAN, emphasizing the region's trade autonomy. Rubio is in Malaysia for a regional foreign ministers' meeting.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim revealed on Thursday that he had discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio concerning Washington's trade tariffs.
Anwar pointed out that the United States is keen on boosting cooperation with the dynamic ASEAN region, acknowledging its autonomy to engage in trade with various international players.
These remarks were made in a video released by the Prime Minister's office as Rubio participates in a regional foreign ministers' meeting in Malaysia.
