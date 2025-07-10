Malaysia and U.S. Discuss Trade Tariffs Amid Growing ASEAN Ties

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim revealed on Thursday that he had discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio concerning Washington's trade tariffs.

Anwar pointed out that the United States is keen on boosting cooperation with the dynamic ASEAN region, acknowledging its autonomy to engage in trade with various international players.

These remarks were made in a video released by the Prime Minister's office as Rubio participates in a regional foreign ministers' meeting in Malaysia.

