EU and Israel Collaborate on Gaza Humanitarian Aid

The European Union and Israel have struck a pivotal agreement aimed at ameliorating the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. Key steps include increasing the number of aid-carrying trucks and facilitating the opening of crucial crossing points.

The EU's top diplomat stated on Thursday that these humanitarian measures are set to be rolled out in the coming days. The overarching aim is to ensure that the aid is delivered directly and effectively to Gaza's population.

EU official Kaja Kallas emphasized that continuing efforts will be in place to prevent any diversion of aid resources to Hamas, preserving the primary goal of aiding civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)