Long-Awaited Arrest in Coimbatore Blast Case: Sadiq Nabbed After 29 Years

The Anti-Terrorism Squad in Tamil Nadu has arrested Sadiq, a key figure in the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blast case, after a 29-year evasion. Known for various aliases, he was also implicated in multiple murder cases across the state. His arrest marks a significant achievement for the ATS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:04 IST
Sadiq
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad announced the arrest of Sadiq, a pivotal suspect in the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blast, which resulted in 58 fatalities and 250 injuries. This marks a breakthrough in a decades-long pursuit.

With several aliases, including Raja and Tailor Raja, Sadiq was also wanted for other high-profile murders, such as the petrol bomb attack in 1996 and other communal violence in Tamil Nadu.

Coordinated efforts by the Anti-Terrorism Squad and Coimbatore City Police led to his capture in Karnataka's Vijayapura district, following successful operations against other top fugitives in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

