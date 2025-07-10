Long-Awaited Arrest in Coimbatore Blast Case: Sadiq Nabbed After 29 Years
The Anti-Terrorism Squad in Tamil Nadu has arrested Sadiq, a key figure in the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blast case, after a 29-year evasion. Known for various aliases, he was also implicated in multiple murder cases across the state. His arrest marks a significant achievement for the ATS.
The Tamil Nadu Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad announced the arrest of Sadiq, a pivotal suspect in the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blast, which resulted in 58 fatalities and 250 injuries. This marks a breakthrough in a decades-long pursuit.
With several aliases, including Raja and Tailor Raja, Sadiq was also wanted for other high-profile murders, such as the petrol bomb attack in 1996 and other communal violence in Tamil Nadu.
Coordinated efforts by the Anti-Terrorism Squad and Coimbatore City Police led to his capture in Karnataka's Vijayapura district, following successful operations against other top fugitives in Andhra Pradesh.
