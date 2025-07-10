Supreme Court Greenlights Special Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar Amidst Timing Concerns

The Supreme Court of India has permitted the Election Commission to continue its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, emphasizing the process as a constitutional mandate. Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi led the inquiry into the timing while considering Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration cards for the revision.

The bench, scrutinizing the exercise amid upcoming elections in Bihar, pointed out the process's importance to democracy, yet questioned the timing. With several political figures involved in petitions challenging the process, the Election Commission is to submit responses in the following weeks.

While acknowledging the credibility of the Election Commission, the court also expressed concerns about perceptions and reaffirmed its constitutional responsibility to oversee electoral revisions. The discussion continues with many eyes on the potential impact of decisions regarding voter identification protocols.

