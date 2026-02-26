UIDAI, Google Partner to Map 60,000 Aadhaar Centres on Google Maps

In a major digital governance push, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has partnered with Google to enable the display of authorised Aadhaar centres on Google Maps, allowing residents across India to locate verified centres quickly and confidently.

The integration will map over 60,000 Aadhaar centres nationwide — including state-of-the-art Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) — directly onto Google Maps, significantly improving accessibility, transparency, and service delivery.

Verified Centres, Real-Time Convenience

Under the collaboration, residents searching for Aadhaar-related services on Google Maps will be directed exclusively to authorised and verified centres. The listings will provide detailed information about:

Type of services offered (adult enrolment, child enrolment, address update, mobile update, etc.)

Accessibility features, including divyang-friendly infrastructure

Availability of parking facilities

Operating hours and contact details

This granular service-level visibility aims to reduce confusion, eliminate reliance on unofficial sources, and curb misinformation about Aadhaar service locations.

The facility is expected to roll out in the coming months.

Strengthening Digital Public Infrastructure

Aadhaar, the world’s largest biometric identification system, underpins access to hundreds of government schemes, financial services, and digital platforms. With millions of service requests processed each month — ranging from new enrolments to demographic updates — physical centres remain critical touchpoints in India’s digital public infrastructure.

By integrating verified centre data into Google Maps, UIDAI is leveraging widely used consumer technology to streamline access to essential government services.

“UIDAI is always focused on improving ease of living for Aadhaar number holders. This collaboration will ensure that navigating authorised Aadhaar centres is now simpler, faster, and more transparent,” said Sh. Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI.

Combating Misinformation and Enhancing Trust

Officials said the move is also designed to counter misleading listings and unauthorised service providers that may appear in online searches. Verified map integration will help residents identify legitimate centres instantly, improving trust and reducing the risk of fraud or unnecessary charges.

In the next phase of the collaboration, UIDAI will use Google Business Profile to actively manage centre information and respond to public feedback. This is expected to create a more responsive and transparent service ecosystem, where operational updates and corrections can be reflected quickly.

Future: Appointment Booking via Google Maps

Looking ahead, the partnership will explore enabling direct appointment booking through the Google Maps interface. If implemented, residents would be able to search, verify services, and schedule visits — all within a single digital workflow.

“By joining hands with UIDAI to integrate verified Aadhaar centres, we are making it easier for millions of residents to find trusted services with confidence and bridging the gap between essential government infrastructure and the people who need it most,” said Ms. Roli Agarwal, Country Head, Strategic Partnerships at Google India.

Improving Ease of Living at Scale

With over a billion Aadhaar holders nationwide, the integration represents a significant step toward frictionless citizen services. By combining government infrastructure with real-time mapping technology, the initiative signals a broader shift toward platform-based governance — where accessibility, transparency, and digital trust form the backbone of service delivery.