Meghalaya Ushers in Reforms: Justice, Film Tourism, and Job Selection Revamped

The Meghalaya Cabinet has initiated sweeping reforms to enhance judicial efficiency and promote cultural endeavors. In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the Cabinet approved new criminal justice rules, the Meghalaya Film Tourism Policy 2025, and the elimination of interviews for Group D positions in state recruitment.

This overhaul in legal processes aims to align with national standards while improving efficiency in courts. The introduction of the Meghalaya e-Shaksha Management Rules 2025 and alternative community service penalties are part of a rehabilitative approach to justice.

Additionally, the new film tourism policy seeks to position Meghalaya as a filmmaking hub, offering substantial subsidies and infrastructure support. The cessation of interviews for Group D posts aims to enhance transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.