Meghalaya Ushers in Reforms: Justice, Film Tourism, and Job Selection Revamped
The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved key reforms including the introduction of new criminal justice rules, a film tourism policy, and the removal of interviews in Group D recruitment. These changes aim to modernize legal procedures, promote filmmaking in the state, and ensure transparency in government job selections.
The Meghalaya Cabinet has initiated sweeping reforms to enhance judicial efficiency and promote cultural endeavors. In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the Cabinet approved new criminal justice rules, the Meghalaya Film Tourism Policy 2025, and the elimination of interviews for Group D positions in state recruitment.
This overhaul in legal processes aims to align with national standards while improving efficiency in courts. The introduction of the Meghalaya e-Shaksha Management Rules 2025 and alternative community service penalties are part of a rehabilitative approach to justice.
Additionally, the new film tourism policy seeks to position Meghalaya as a filmmaking hub, offering substantial subsidies and infrastructure support. The cessation of interviews for Group D posts aims to enhance transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.
