Left Menu

Meghalaya Ushers in Reforms: Justice, Film Tourism, and Job Selection Revamped

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved key reforms including the introduction of new criminal justice rules, a film tourism policy, and the removal of interviews in Group D recruitment. These changes aim to modernize legal procedures, promote filmmaking in the state, and ensure transparency in government job selections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:09 IST
Meghalaya Ushers in Reforms: Justice, Film Tourism, and Job Selection Revamped
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya Cabinet has initiated sweeping reforms to enhance judicial efficiency and promote cultural endeavors. In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the Cabinet approved new criminal justice rules, the Meghalaya Film Tourism Policy 2025, and the elimination of interviews for Group D positions in state recruitment.

This overhaul in legal processes aims to align with national standards while improving efficiency in courts. The introduction of the Meghalaya e-Shaksha Management Rules 2025 and alternative community service penalties are part of a rehabilitative approach to justice.

Additionally, the new film tourism policy seeks to position Meghalaya as a filmmaking hub, offering substantial subsidies and infrastructure support. The cessation of interviews for Group D posts aims to enhance transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025