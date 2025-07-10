Supreme Court Endorses ECI's Voter Roll Verification Initiative

The Supreme Court has authorized the Election Commission of India to advance with its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar, a decision hailed by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chowdhary. The move is intended to verify that only Indian citizens are registered to vote.

Chowdhary, who is in Ranchi for the 27th Eastern Zonal Council meeting under Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stated that such a revision process is a 'constitutional mandate.' He supported the inclusion of Aadhar, PAN, and ration cards in this process.

Emphasizing adherence to constitutional guidelines, Chowdhary reiterated the importance of continuing the SIR drive, asserting it aligns with the Indian Constitution's requirement that only citizens can vote.

(With inputs from agencies.)