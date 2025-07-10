E-Rickshaw Rider by Day, Burglar by Night: The Arrest of a Double Life

A man leading a dual life as an e-rickshaw driver and nighttime burglar has been arrested, an official announced on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Rahul, cleverly concealed his criminal activities by using his day job to avoid raising suspicions, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), Ankit Singh.

His arrest was facilitated through a thorough review of CCTV footage, enhanced digital surveillance, and key local intelligence. Police apprehended the 34-year-old Najafgarh resident on July 2, following a tip-off about his whereabouts. Upon arrest, three stolen mobile phones and the e-rickshaw used in his crimes were retrieved.

Rahul, who has a history of offenses, confessed to targeting homes during off-peak hours and admitted that financial hardships motivated his actions, as per the police statement.

Furthermore, he divulged information about an accomplice still at large. Authorities highlighted Rahul's skill in blending into the crowd as a daily-wage earner to perpetrate his crimes.

His arrest has led to the resolution of five pending house theft cases across Chhawla, Bindapur, and Ranhola police stations.

