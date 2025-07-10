Left Menu

Bangladesh's Minority Communities Face Unprecedented Wave of Violence

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council reported 2,442 incidents of communal violence over 330 days. The violence, peaking between August 4 and 20 last year, targeted minority communities with crimes ranging from murder to defamation. Critics claim the interim government has ignored these incidents, failing to deliver justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

An alarming report from the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council has revealed 2,442 incidents of communal violence over a span of 330 days, beginning August 4 last year when political unrest was rife. This period saw the fall of prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government, correlating with heightened violence towards minority groups.

The violence, occurring predominantly between August 4 and August 20, 2024, encompassed a range of heinous acts. These included murders, sexual assaults, attacks on places of worship, and seizures of homes and businesses. Many of these crimes went unpunished as the interim government largely dismissed the claims, labeling them as politically motivated.

Minority leaders are voicing their frustration with the exclusion from government reform initiatives. Despite forming 7.95% of the population, Hindus and other minorities find themselves marginalized. The necessity for justice remains critical as community leaders call for greater unity and accountability in addressing these grievances.

