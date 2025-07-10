Left Menu

Sunil Jakhar Criticizes AAP's Sacrilege Bill and Land Policy

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar criticized the AAP government for allegedly propagating without serious intent through a sacrilege bill. He questioned the bill's transparency and accused the government of improper land acquisition practices. Concerns over law and order were also raised amid criticisms of the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:14 IST
Sunil Jakhar Criticizes AAP's Sacrilege Bill and Land Policy
Sunil Jakhar
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar launched a vehement critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's intentions behind introducing a sacrilege bill in the state assembly on Thursday. Labeling the move as 'yet another propaganda', Jakhar expressed doubts about the government's seriousness and commitment to punishing those involved in the desecration of religious texts.

Jakhar further lambasted the Mann government, questioning whether they had consulted religious institutions and why the draft bill hasn't been shared with legislators. Flanked by Ashwani Sharma, newly appointed state unit working president, Jakhar remarked that the AAP lacks 'seriousness' and 'intention' and is merely creating an 'illusion' of action on the sacrilege issue.

On another front, Jakhar targeted the Punjab government over its land pooling policy, alleging land acquisition without public necessity to favor AAP's affiliates. He claimed alterations in land laws without Cabinet approval and vowed to explore legal actions to safeguard farmers' rights. Additionally, he raised concerns over the state's deteriorating law and order situation, linking it to recent developments.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025