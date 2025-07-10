Sunil Jakhar Criticizes AAP's Sacrilege Bill and Land Policy

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar launched a vehement critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's intentions behind introducing a sacrilege bill in the state assembly on Thursday. Labeling the move as 'yet another propaganda', Jakhar expressed doubts about the government's seriousness and commitment to punishing those involved in the desecration of religious texts.

Jakhar further lambasted the Mann government, questioning whether they had consulted religious institutions and why the draft bill hasn't been shared with legislators. Flanked by Ashwani Sharma, newly appointed state unit working president, Jakhar remarked that the AAP lacks 'seriousness' and 'intention' and is merely creating an 'illusion' of action on the sacrilege issue.

On another front, Jakhar targeted the Punjab government over its land pooling policy, alleging land acquisition without public necessity to favor AAP's affiliates. He claimed alterations in land laws without Cabinet approval and vowed to explore legal actions to safeguard farmers' rights. Additionally, he raised concerns over the state's deteriorating law and order situation, linking it to recent developments.