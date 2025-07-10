Left Menu

Germany's Expanded Naval Fleet Ambitions

Germany is planning to purchase three additional F127 frigates, totaling eight with advanced Aegis combat systems from Lockheed Martin. Previously, only five were considered to replace the aging F124 frigates. A budget was approved for this in December, and construction is set by TKMS and NVL Group's joint venture.

Germany is expanding its naval capabilities with plans to purchase three more F127 frigates, bringing the total to eight. These frigates will feature advanced Aegis combat systems produced by U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin. This move comes as a surprise addition to the previously planned five F127 frigates, designed to replace the currently outdated F124 models.

As the German parliament's budget committee had already approved initial funds for this undertaking last December, it indicates a significant commitment to bolstering the country's naval strength. However, the defense ministry in Berlin has remained tight-lipped, refusing to comment on these developments.

In September 2024, a strategic joint venture between ThyssenKrupp's naval shipbuilding division, TKMS, and the privately-owned NVL Group was established to manage the construction of these modern combat vessels. Despite the significant implications of this deal, a spokesperson for TKMS also declined to provide additional insights.

