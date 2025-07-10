Judge Blocks Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order
A federal judge has prevented the enforcement of President Trump's order limiting birthright citizenship, following a Supreme Court ruling restricting nationwide injunctions. Judge Joseph Laplante in New Hampshire allowed a class action lawsuit that could block the policy, highlighting potential citizenship deprivation for children under Trump's directive.
In a significant legal development, a federal judge has once again halted President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at curbing birthright citizenship. This move follows a U.S. Supreme Court decision that limited judges' powers to impose nationwide injunctions against presidential policies.
U.S. District Judge Joseph Laplante, sitting in Concord, New Hampshire, made this ruling after immigrant rights groups advocated for a class action lawsuit to protect babies potentially threatened by Trump's policy. Laplante's decision allows a collective legal approach, emphasizing the irreversible harm that could result from depriving children of U.S. citizenship.
The judge has temporarily stayed his decision for a week to permit an appeal by the Trump administration, and he plans to issue a comprehensive written ruling. The administration, pursuing its stringent immigration agenda, is challenging a long-standing interpretation of the 14th Amendment regarding birthright citizenship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
