Excise Officials in Odisha Seize Silver in Highway Car Inspection
The Excise Department seized over 1.1 quintal of silver bars and coins in Odisha's Sambalpur district. The silver, worth over Rs 1 crore, was found during a vehicle inspection on the Jharsuguda-Sambalpur Highway. Two individuals were detained for failing to provide valid documents for the silver consignment.
In a significant operation, Odisha's Excise Department seized a substantial quantity of silver, weighing over 1.1 quintal, from a vehicle in Sambalpur district. The officers discovered the silver bars and coins during a routine inspection on the Jharsuguda-Sambalpur Highway.
Initially suspecting the transportation of illegal ganja, the officials stopped a Maharashtra-registered car bound for Ranchi from Nasik. Instead of contraband, they found silver valued over Rs 1 crore inside the vehicle, according to Sambalpur Deputy Superintendent of Excise, Asit Mallick.
The car was intercepted at Rengali Jhuripara Square. Two passengers were detained when they failed to present legitimate documentation for the silver. The Excise Department continues its investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
