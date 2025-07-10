Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Chakma Autonomous District Council: A Clash of Powers

Political tensions rise in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) as the BJP criticizes the state's ZPM government for challenging Governor Vijay Kumar Singh's decision to dissolve the council. The governor's rule was enforced due to alleged political instability, financial mismanagement, and corruption within the council. Despite ZPM's majority, the BJP supports the governor's authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:28 IST
The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) is embroiled in political discord as the BJP condemns the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM)-led state government for opposing Governor Vijay Kumar Singh's decision to dissolve the council. This dissolution was prompted by persistent political instability within the council.

Expressing support for the governor's move, BJP Minority Morcha national secretary Delson Notlia highlighted that the dissolution was well-received by CADC residents. The CADC has reportedly been plagued by financial mismanagement, corruption, and administrative chaos.

The implementation of the governor's rule, despite ZPM's majority in the council, has sparked a debate over the autonomy of local governmental bodies and the discretionary power of governors under the constitution.

