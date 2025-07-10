Historic Tensions Boil Over in Jaisalmer: Cenotaphs at the Heart of Conflict
A violent clash in Basanpir village erupted over the reconstruction of memorial cenotaphs, resulting in the arrest of over 30 people. The situation, stemming from a long-running religious dispute, left several injured as police worked to restore order and urged the public to maintain peace.
This week, tensions escalated in Basanpir village as a longstanding dispute over historic cenotaphs culminated in violence. The arrest of more than 30 individuals, including 16 women, followed an altercation involving stone-pelting at reconstruction efforts of memorials dedicated to revered Jaisalmer warriors.
In a rapid response, law enforcement officials strengthened their presence, aiming to restore order amid a chaotic scene that resulted in injuries to police and civilians. Eyewitnesses reported that participants, including women and children, engaged in the conflict, leading to damaged property.
Authorities, including District Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary, assured that investigations are underway to identify additional perpetrators. Local leaders condemned the violence, emphasizing its implications on regional stability and the preservation of Jaisalmer's cultural heritage.
