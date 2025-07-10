French-German Cyclist Arrest Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
An 18-year-old French-German cyclist has been arrested in Iran after going missing in mid-June. Iran's foreign minister confirmed the arrest to Le Monde, noting a formal notification to the French embassy. The French foreign ministry remains in contact with Iran, providing no further comment.
An 18-year-old French-German cyclist, missing since mid-June, has been arrested in Iran, according to Iran's foreign minister.
In a statement to French newspaper Le Monde, Abbas Araghchi revealed that the individual was apprehended for an unspecified crime, and the French embassy was formally informed.
The French foreign ministry is maintaining dialogue with Iranian authorities but has refrained from commenting further on the situation.
