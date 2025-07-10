EU-Israel Humanitarian Aid Deal Aimed at Easing Gaza Crisis

In a significant move to alleviate Gaza's humanitarian crisis, European Union officials announced a deal with Israel to allow food and fuel deliveries amid ongoing conflicts, according to the EU's foreign policy chief.

As Israeli airstrikes tragically claimed the lives of civilians, including 10 children awaiting medical care, prospects for a near-term ceasefire appeared bleak. However, US officials remain hopeful that renewed negotiations, involving key international players, could pave the way for progress.

The agreement, announced Thursday, promises increased access for aid deliveries to Gaza, ensuring vital resources reach the affected civilians while addressing concerns over aid diversion by Hamas, a point Israel persistently raises despite lack of evidence for widespread misappropriation.

(With inputs from agencies.)