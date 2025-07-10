Puducherry Pushes for Statehood Amidst Governance Tensions

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has called for a special legislative session aimed at pressing the demand for statehood. The regional government hopes this move will resolve ongoing power struggles between the union territory's elected officials and the central-appointed Lieutenant Governor.

Rangasamy voiced strong opinions following discussions with BJP's Puducherry in-charge, Nirmal Kumar Surana. He emphasized that statehood remains crucial for the effective implementation of government decisions, highlighting historical disputes over governance autonomy in the region.

Despite past resolutions advocating for statehood, the Indian central government has not acted. Rangasamy spearheads an AINRC-BJP coalition, which recently experienced tensions after the Lt Governor overruled the CM's recommendation for a key governmental post. The move followed years of similar controversies and is driving calls for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)