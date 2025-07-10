Left Menu

Life Sentences Handed in Land Dispute Murder Case

A court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced nine individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman during a land dispute conflict. The case unfolded in Athaiya village and involved a longstanding feud over a farm boundary, culminating in a deadly attack. Charges against four individuals were dropped for lack of evidence.

Updated: 10-07-2025 23:53 IST
A court in Uttar Pradesh's district has sentenced nine individuals to life imprisonment over a land dispute-related murder case.

The incident originated in Athaiya village, as per the First Information Report (FIR) filed on November 15, 2016, by Suresh Chandra. Chandra's report highlighted a bitter feud with Laturi, which escalated into violence when Laturi's group ambushed his son, Dinesh.

District and Sessions Judge Dinesh Chand found the accused, who attacked Chandra's house, guilty of murder, attempted murder, rioting, and violations under the Arms Act. The convicts include Harveer, Ramniwas, and several others, who were fined Rs 59,000 each.

