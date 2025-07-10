Life Sentences Handed in Land Dispute Murder Case
A court in Uttar Pradesh sentenced nine individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman during a land dispute conflict. The case unfolded in Athaiya village and involved a longstanding feud over a farm boundary, culminating in a deadly attack. Charges against four individuals were dropped for lack of evidence.
- Country:
- India
A court in Uttar Pradesh's district has sentenced nine individuals to life imprisonment over a land dispute-related murder case.
The incident originated in Athaiya village, as per the First Information Report (FIR) filed on November 15, 2016, by Suresh Chandra. Chandra's report highlighted a bitter feud with Laturi, which escalated into violence when Laturi's group ambushed his son, Dinesh.
District and Sessions Judge Dinesh Chand found the accused, who attacked Chandra's house, guilty of murder, attempted murder, rioting, and violations under the Arms Act. The convicts include Harveer, Ramniwas, and several others, who were fined Rs 59,000 each.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tripura BJP Marks 50th Anniversary of Emergency as 'Constitution Murder Day'
Supreme Court to Review Custody Remand Rejection in Karnataka Murder Case
Betrayal, Love, and Murder: The Grisly Gadwal Case Unraveled
Main Suspect in Kamlesh Danu Murder Case Captured
CBI Arrests Key Suspect in 2021 West Bengal Violence Murder Case