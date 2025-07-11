New Era for Jammu and Kashmir: Opportunities and Challenges

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha issued a strong warning to divisive elements in society, urging them to cease spreading harmful narratives that threaten peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Inaugurating the 'Bharat Sanrachna J&K 2025' exhibition, Sinha underscored the region's economic progress and ongoing support for terror victims' families.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unprecedented growth, highlighting increased opportunities and transformation in the Union Territory's socio-economic landscape.