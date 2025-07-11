Left Menu

New Era for Jammu and Kashmir: Opportunities and Challenges

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urges against divisive narratives in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting efforts to improve opportunities for terror victims' families. He showcases Jammu and Kashmir's economic growth, commitment to innovation, and investment attraction, celebrating the Union Territory's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-07-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 00:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha issued a strong warning to divisive elements in society, urging them to cease spreading harmful narratives that threaten peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Inaugurating the 'Bharat Sanrachna J&K 2025' exhibition, Sinha underscored the region's economic progress and ongoing support for terror victims' families.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unprecedented growth, highlighting increased opportunities and transformation in the Union Territory's socio-economic landscape.

