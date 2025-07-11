Left Menu

Tribunal Targets Dumping: Canada's Steel Strapping Challenge

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal has found evidence that China, South Korea, Turkey, and Vietnam have dumped steel strapping, harming Canada's industry. Indications of subsidies from China were also found. The findings resulted from an inquiry into dumping and subsidies by the Canada Border Services Agency.

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal announced it has found reasonable indications that steel strapping imports from China, South Korea, Turkey, and Vietnam have been dumped into the Canadian market, potentially harming local producers.

According to the tribunal, which acts independently and reports to Canada's parliament, these imports might also be subsidized, particularly in the case of Chinese products.

The inquiry leading to these findings was conducted in collaboration with the Canada Border Services Agency, which is expected to make preliminary determinations by August 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

