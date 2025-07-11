Controversy Erupts Over Peru's Amnesty Law for Human Rights Abuses

In a contentious move, Peru's Congress has approved an amnesty law that could absolve military and civilians of human rights abuses during the armed conflict from 1980 to 2000. This law, backed by right-wing parties, risks erasing 156 convictions and halting 600 ongoing cases.

The new legislation is awaiting President Dina Boluarte's decision, who could sign, return, or let it automatically become law. Meanwhile, human rights organizations are appealing to international entities like the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, arguing the law breaches vital justice standards.

Previous similar laws were invalidated by international courts for violating human rights rights. The majority of the conflict's victims were Indigenous Peruvians, caught between security forces and the Shining Path rebels, with a truth commission estimating 70,000 deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)